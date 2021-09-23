Congolese rebel leader sentenced to life in prison for war crimes

A court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) sentenced warlord Chance Mihonya to life in prison Wednesday for crimes against humanity.

The South Kivu Military Court delivered its verdict after 10 days of hearings in Kabare territory after dozens of people blamed Mihonya for the crimes he committed against them.

"The military court found Chance Mihonya guilty of several crimes including murder, rape, deprivation of liberty and recruiting children in his force. He was also found guilty of environmental destruction. That is why he has been sentenced to life imprisonment," said Lieutenant Captain Robert Longwa, a security officer in South Kivu.

He has also been ordered to pay damages to all those he committed crimes against.

Mihonya was an army captain in the armed forces of the DRC but deserted in July 2019 and proclaimed himself a colonel before establishing an armed group.

"He forcefully recruited me in his armed group and made us stage several attacks on government troops. I, however, managed to flee to liberty during one of the attacks. I am happy that he has been convicted and imprisoned," said Dismus Lovi, one of his victims.