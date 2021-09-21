MACRONS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CERTIFICATE CIRCULATES ONLINE

French President Emmanuel Macron's coronavirus vaccination certificate, which includes his name, date of birth and a personalized QR code, is circulating on social media.



The Elysee presidential palace said on Tuesday that misconduct - either accidental or on purpose - had led to the private document being passed around online.



Whether a new QR code will be issued is still unclear, the palace said.



French health authorities have access to a centralized system of coronavirus vaccination certificates. Someone among the staff had distributed Macron's certificate, although the intent was unknown, the Elysee said.



Such codes are featured on French coronavirus passes, which are required to visit museums, theatres, cinemas, cafes and restaurants, as well as when travelling by plane or long-distance train.



More than 70 per cent of people in France are fully vaccinated. The number of new infections is continuing to fall and recently stood at around 76 per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide over a seven-day period.



Macron had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in December. He was vaccinated in May.



