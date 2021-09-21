Turkey set to submit Paris climate pact to parliament next month: President

Turkey is planning to submit the Paris climate pact to parliament for approval next month in line with its constructive steps and a declaration of its contributions to the cause, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Tuesday.

"Turkey is not indifferent to any global problem, crisis or call, and will also do its part on climate change and protecting the environment," said Erdoğan in remarks to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said the ratification phase of the agreement will be completed before the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We consider this process, which will lead to radical changes in our investment, production and employment policies, as one of the main elements of our 2053 vision," he added.

The Turkish leader underlined that the world should put its focus on climate change, because beyond being an environmental issue, this problem could lead to irreversible consequences for the Earth.

It is possible to prevent coronavirus with vaccines, but there is no laboratory solution for climate change, said the president.

"For this reason, also for climate change, we repeat our call that the 'World is Bigger than Five,' something we say at every opportunity," said Erdoğan, referring to his long campaign to expand the UN Security Council beyond its five permanent members to make it more inclusive.

"Whoever has done the most damage to nature, to our atmosphere, our water, our soil and the earth, and whoever has wildly exploited natural resources, should also make the greatest contribution to the fight against climate change," he added.

While upholding high environmental standards, Turkey has argued that developed, industrialized nations cannot put the main burden of fighting climate change on the shoulders of emerging economies.

In its joining the 2015 Paris accords, placing Turkey in the same category as developed economies is not at all acceptable, according to Turkish officials.

"Unlike in the past, this time no one has the right to say 'I'm powerful, I won't pay the bill'," Erdoğan added.

"Because climate change treats mankind quite fairly."