Biden in reference to China: US does not seek 'new Cold War'

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States does not seek a " new Cold War ," in a reference to relations with China.

"The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have intense disagreement in other areas," he told world leaders in New York.

BIDEN PROMISES ERA OF 'RELENTLESS DIPLOMACY' AFTER MILITARY MISTAKES

Biden defended the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday in a speech to the United Nations, arguing it was a necessary step to pivot U.S. policy to focus on a global challenge from anti-democratic systems, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan and as we close this era of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy," Biden said, making his first appearance as president at the U.N. General Assembly.

Facing criticism of the Afghan pullout, Biden vowed to defend vital U.S. national interests, but said "the mission must be clear and achievable," and the American military "must not be used as the answer to every problem we see around the world."

Biden hoped to present a compelling case that the United States remains a reliable ally to its partners around the world after years of "America First" policies pursued by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden said the world is facing a decisive decade and that addressing a variety of challenges "will hinge on our ability to recognize our common humanity." He said that "instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes" on challenges such as the global pandemic, addressing climate change, cyber threats and managing the shift of "global power dynamics."

U.S. SEEKS TO DOUBLE CLIMATE CHANGE AID FOR DEVELOPING NATIONS

Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday he would work with Congress to double funds for helping developing nations deal with climate change.

"In April, I announced the United States will double our public international financing to help developing nations tackling climate crisis. Today, I'm proud to announce that we'll work with the Congress to double that number again, including for adaptation efforts, to make the United States the leader of public climate finance," he told world leaders.











