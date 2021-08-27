International condemnation of terror attacks in Afghanistan pour in

A woman walks past a painting drawn to pay tribute to victims of bomb blasts at the Hamid Kazrai International airport in Kabul, outside an art school in Mumbai, India. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

In a written statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and conveyed condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

On Twitter, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi "strongly condemned" the attack.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with victims of these horrific crimes. Terrorism remains a dangerous threat that dictates continuation of global efforts to defeat it & protect the innocent form its crimes. Deepest condolences," he said.

Spain strongly condemns the Kabul airport attack, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

"Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims. The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity," he wrote.

Noting that Spain is working to evacuate "as many people as possible", Sanchez said "enormous work" is being done by all the personnel involved in the evacuations from Afghanistan on a "particularly difficult day."

He added that two more planes have arrived in Spain, one with 241 people on board and another with 95 passengers.

LONG-TERM HUMANITARIAN PROTECTION

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims of the attack and expressed his support to the injured, said a statement from the Elysee Palace.

He emphasized that France will complete evacuations and provide long-term humanitarian action and protection for threatened Afghan nationals.

On Twitter, French Defense Minister Florence Parly offered her condolences to her US counterpart Lloyd Austin over the "horrendous attack."

"My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the US Marines who lost their lives while helping those who wished to flee the terror. France stands with the United States," Parly added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also decried the "terrible terrorist attack" in Kabul.

"Deepest condolences to the people of the US & Afghanistan, to the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Terrorism must be condemned by all parties in Afghanistan. We must work jointly to evacuate those who need help," he said on Twitter.

In a statement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with all of those in Afghanistan who have lost lives or suffered injuries, including US forces, our other partners on the ground, and the families and friends of all who have been affected by this appalling attack."

She added that New Zealand's final Kabul evacuation flight was completed ahead of Thrursday's attack, with all the evacuees taken to the United Arab Emirates.

'HEINOUS' TERRORIST ATTACK

On Twitter, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad "strongly condemned" the "heinous" terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

"We condemn terrorism in all forms & manifestations, convey our condolences to bereaved families & pray for early recovery of the injured," he said.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also "strongly condemned" the bomb blasts in Kabul.

"Extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists."

The ISIS-K terrorist group, the Afghan affiliate of Daesh/ISIS, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on media channels.

US CONGRESS

Along with US President Joe Biden, who denounced the attack in a speech on Thursday, many US senators and congressmen also issued condemnations, expressing their sorrow for the US soldiers and Afghan civilians who lost their lives in the bombings.

"The United States House of Representatives strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack outside Kabul airport," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We mourn the loss of every innocent life taken, and we join every American in heartbreak over the deaths of the servicemembers killed."

"Today's terrorist attack on Afghans and U.S. service members was horrific, yet another reminder of the terror the people of Afghanistan continue to face," said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

"Now is the time to redouble our evacuation efforts and do everything we can to get people out who are most at risk," she added.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has heavily criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan, said the US should reopen Bagram Air Base in the wake of the attack.

In early July, US forces left Bagram-formerly the largest US base in the country-in line with US pledges to leave the country this summer.

CHINA 'SHOCKED'

Expressing "shock" over the deadly bombing in Kabul, China said the attack "shows that the security situation in Afghanistan remains complex and grave."

"We hope relevant sides will take effective measures to ensure a steady transition and safety of Afghan and foreign citizens," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, on Twitter.

He added: "China firmly opposes and condemns terrorism in all manifestations. We'll work with the international community to tackle the threat of terrorism and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a staging ground for terrorism again."

The US and other powers invaded Afghanistan in fall 2001, saying the Taliban leaders had given shelter to the al-Qaeda terrorists behind attacks on the US that September.