15 Palestinian protesters left injured by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

At least 15 Palestinians on Friday sustained injuries along with dozens others suffering from tear gas inhalation when the Israeli forces suppressed anti-settlement rallies in the occupied West Bank .

A rally took place in the Beita village in protest of building a settlement on the Palestinian-owned lands on Mt. Sbeih near the village.

The Palestinian Red Crescent society in Beita said its medical teams treated two Palestinians from rubber-coated bullets and five others from being hit by teargas canisters in addition to treating dozens from the teargas inhalation.

Despite a decision by the Israeli authorities on July 2 to vacate the settlement, the Israeli army still controls the area where Palestinians demand reclaiming their lands.

In the Kafr Qaddoum village, east of the northern Qalqilya city, eight Palestinians suffered injuries from the rubber-coated bullets used by the Israeli forces to suppress the anti-settlement rally along with dozens of others who were affected by the teargas.

A third anti-settlement rally was also reported in the Beit Dajan village, east of the Nablus city, while no injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces detained seven Palestinian journalists while covering the Friday prayer on lands in the Um al-Shaqhan area, south of the Hebron city, threatened to be taken in favor of an Israeli settlement.

The journalists were released from Israeli detention after signing on pledges to return for further investigations with them on Sunday, according to Palestinian local media.

According to the Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are about 650,000 settlers in West Bank settlements, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.





