Bosnian leaders hail Turkey and Erdoğan as "important elements for stability in Western Balkans"

Bosnia and Herzegovina 's leaders on Friday stressed that Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are important elements of stability in the Western Balkans .

Erdoğan met with the members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of his visit to the capital Sarajevo.

After the meeting, Erdoğan held a joint news conference with the members of the council -- Zeljko Komsic, Sefik Dzaferovic, and Milorad Dodik.

Dzaferovic said the ties between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina are friendly and brotherly relations.

"Turkey does not ask anything from Bosnia and Herzegovina. It only offers help. We are grateful to Turkey for this attitude. Turkey and Erdoğan are important stability elements in the Western Balkans and (they) follow a policy of stabilization in the Western Balkans," noted Dzaferovic.

He also pointed out that Bosnia and Herzegovina needs cooperation with Turkey on its paths to NATO and EU memberships.

Dzaferovic added that Bosnia and Herzegovina also requires peace, stability, and functional state institutions for a good future.

Meanwhile, the Serb member of the council Dodik said Turkey is constantly trying to help the country through projects in the economy, infrastructure, and other areas.

He described the Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway project as a "historical infrastructure project."

Komsic, on his part, said Turkey and Erdoğan have proven many times that they are true friends of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Turkish president on Friday arrived in Sarajevo, the first stop on his western Balkan mini-tour visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Montenegro.

On Saturday, Erdoğan will arrive in Podgorica, the capital of neighboring Montenegro, at the invitation of President Milo Djukanovic.