Erdoğan: Turkey to discuss future steps on NATO position related to Afghanistan issue

" Turkey will discuss future steps and plans on NATO 's position related to the Afghanistan issue," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in the televised comments on Friday.



"'It is impossible to think that Turkey or any other country would benefit from conflict between terror groups in Afghanistan ', the Turkish leader also said in a statement.

TURKEY'S EVACUATION FROM AFGHANISTAN COMPLETE

Turkey has evacuated all troops and civilians from Afghanistan aside from a small "technical group" left behind, Erdoğan said, and adding that a battle of " terrorist organisations " had taken hold in the country.

"We did what we were responsible for and as of tonight, all our personnel there has been withdrawn," Erdoğan said at a press conference in Sarajevo, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina leaders. "There will only be a small technical group left."