Novel coronavirus cases go up again in Germany - RKI
Published August 26,2021
Germany's coronavirus figures have continued their upward trend, with the country's seven-day incidence rising again, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) disease control body said on Thursday.
The seven-day incidence, meaning the number of new coronavirus infections recorded in the past week per 100,000 people, stood at 66.0 on Thursday, up from 61.3 on Wednesday, and a large increase on 44.2 a week ago.
An huge outbreak in the state of North Rhine Westphalia, where the seven-day incidence stood at 122.4 on Thursday, has been particularly marked, with almost 22,000 new cases reported in the past week.
Germany's vaccination programme continues to progress, however and on Thursday the Health Ministry announced that almost 49.7 million people, or 59.7 per cent of the population, were fully vaccinated.
At least one dose has been given to 53.7 million people, or 64.6 per cent of the population, meaning 73 per cent of all people over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccination, Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted on Thursday, adding, "Thanks to everyone who helped!"
According to information from the Health Ministry, over 90 per cent of those in German intensive care units due to Covid-19 are unvaccinated.