Israeli army preparing for possible military operations on Gaza and Iran - official

Israel is stepping up plans for a possible military operation in Gaza and a strike against Iran, Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lieut. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said Wednesday.

"Perhaps we are preparing for a new operation in Gaza in the near future, and we do not and will not accept the violation of Israeli sovereignty , no matter who is behind it," Kochavi told reporters.

He was alluding to recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and the launching of incendiary balloons from the enclave.

Kochavi also said that Israel was accelerating plans for a possible strike on Iran in case Tehran does not halt its nuclear program.

According to the Walla news site, a portion of funds from the recently passed defense budget will be diverted to beefing up the attack option.

Regarding his plans against Iran 's naval activities in the region, Kochavi said the Israeli army is working systematically and in various ways to reduce Iran's influence in the Middle East .







