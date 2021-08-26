US President Biden says 'we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,' to those responsible for Kabul Airport blast

United States of America President Joe Biden says 'we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,' talking about those responsible for Kabul Airport blast.

He also says that the evacuation process will be continuing as they plan to answer the Daesh terror group, adding that America will not be intimidated.

Biden reiterates that US will respond to Kabul attacks 'with force, precision at our time, at place we choose, moment of our choosing', and says that he bears responsibility 'fundamentally for all that has happened of late,'.