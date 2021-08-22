Erdoğan to EU chief: Turkey cannot handle additional migration burden

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Charles Michel

Turkey

additional migration burden

Turkish Presidenttold EU Council Presidentduring a phone call on Sunday that, where has been already home to 5 million refugees, cannot handle the

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Charles Michel discussed regional issues, especially the developments in Afghanistan and the issue of migration, as well as steps to enhance Turkey-EU relations, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said the latest developments in Afghanistan demonstrate the importance of Turkey 's participation in the EU's PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) project in the field of defense and security.

Turkey 's primary goal is achieving sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan , as well as the evacuation of its citizens from the Taliban-seized country, he stressed.

Noting that many European countries have also met their demands for support for the evacuation, he underlined that the Turkish military has made "extraordinary efforts to restore order in Afghanistan and to soundly operate the Kabul airport."

Erdogan told Michel that he wants a smooth transition in Afghanistan , adding that if the necessary measures are not taken, the pressure on immigration from Afghanistan will increase even more, which will pose a serious challenge for all countries.

The EU should help the Afghan people in Afghanistan and in neighboring countries, especially Iran, he emphasized.

Mentioning that Turkey received a request from the EU for the acceptance of local personnel, who works for EU's mission in Afghanistan , to Turkey , he said the member states have opened their doors to only a small portion of the people who had served them.

The issue cannot be overcome with such symbolic steps and that Turkey cannot be expected to assume the international responsibilities of third countries, he noted.

The Turkish president stressed that it is necessary to establish a "comprehensive, sophisticated, and sincere cooperation," keeping in mind that Turkey is a candidate country.

Erdoğan also expressed satisfaction with the bloc's decision to include Turkey in the EU's digital COVID-19 certificate system .