Lyon agree to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Premier League giants Liverpool

Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool

said on Sunday that they had reached an agreement to sign Swiss international midfielderfrom

The player was due to arrive in Lyon on Sunday night to undergo a medical to complete his 11 million euro (£9.45m; $12.85m) transfer.

Shaqiri, 29, has 96 Swiss caps and was part of the team that eliminated France in the last eight at the European Championship.

Shaqiri played for Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Stoke City before joining Liverpool in 2018, where he won his second Champions League medal.

He appeared in seven games as the club won the Premier League in 2019-20. He made 22 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.







