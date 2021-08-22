Erdoğan, Zelenskiy discuss bilateral ties and regional issues over phone

Turkey' s president discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his Ukrainian counterpart in a phone call on Sunday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Vladimir Zelenskiy that Turkey will continue to develop its strategic cooperation with Ukraine in all areas, including security, defense, tourism, and trade, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

He congratulated Zelenskiy on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Erdoğan also thanked the Ukrainian leader for Kiev's "quick and extensive support" in Turkey's fight against the recent forest fires in the country.



