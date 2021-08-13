PHASE 2 TRIALS OF TURKEYS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY: MINISTER VARANK

The Phase 2 trials of Turkey's virus-like particle (VLP) coronavirus vaccine candidate have been successfully completed, the country's industry and technology minister announced on Friday.

Mustafa Varank , who was a volunteer in the trials, said the tests were completed with no side effects, according to a statement by the ministry.

He said the jab is among only five VLP vaccine candidates in the world that have reached the stage of clinical trials.

It was included in the World Health Organization 's list of COVID-19 vaccine candidates on March 30, he added.

The Phase 1 trials of the vaccine, developed by Turkish scientists Professor Mayda Gürsel and Professor Ihsan Gürsel , started in March with 30 volunteers, while Phase 2 involved 349 volunteers, the minister said.

Varank said more volunteers are needed for the Phase 3 trials.

"We aim to reach the required number of volunteers for the Phase 3 studies, which will start in September, and to obtain emergency use authorization," he said.