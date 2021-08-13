World offers condolences to Turkey for deadly floods

Turkey on Friday received condolence messages from around the world because of deadly floods in the Black Sea region that have claimed dozens of lives.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the natural disaster, according to the Presidential Press Center.

Noting that the people of Kyrgyzstan share the sorrow of the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to everyone affected by the disaster, Japarov said: "I pray to God that brotherly Turkey will get through this difficult situation as soon as possible."

Daifallah al-Fayez, spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, extended condolences to the Turkish people and government for the loss of life caused by the flood and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a written message, al-Fayez underlined that Jordan stands in solidarity with Turkey in the midst of the painful disaster.

Conveying its condolences, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States said on Twitter: "We convey our condolences to Turkish Government & brotherly people of Turkey, wish a speedy recovery to those affected by the disaster."

The council is an international organization of several Turkic countries, including Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Floods caused by powerful rains which started Wednesday have killed 38 people in Turkey's Black Sea region.