Erdoğan visits worst-hit flood area in Black Sea region, pledging government help

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Kastamonu's Bozkurt, the worst-hit flood area, on Friday.

"We will do our best as a state as quickly as possible, and hopefully we will rise from our ashes again," he said.

The president added that he will make an on-the-spot assessment together with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu , Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu , and Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum . Necessary steps will be taken after the assessment, he said.

Addressing people in Bozkurt, Erdoğan underlined that a total of 4,760 personnel, 19 helicopters, one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), 66 ambulances, 41 National Medical Rescue Teams , 630 service vehicles, 437 construction machines, and many equipment are operating in the field.





"We have taken all emergency measures (in the flood area) from credit support to tax deferrals," he said.

Erdoğan went on to say that 120 teams across three provinces conduct the damage detection works, adding that the state institutions "operate without pause" in the region affected by the disaster.

"We cannot bring back our people who lost their lives, but our state has the power, potential, and determination to compensate for any loss other than that," he added.



Floods caused by heavy rains hit the northern Black Sea region on Wednesday, leaving dozens of people dead in the Kastamonu province, a Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing in the flood-hit areas, the statement added.

It said 112 villages in Kastamonu and 86 villages in Sinop have been left without electricity, adding that a fund of 20 million Turkish liras ($2.4 million) has been allocated for the region.