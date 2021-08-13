 Contact Us
Mass shooting in southwestern United Kingdom leaves 6 dead

Six people, including the suspect, have died of gunshot wounds in the firearms incident in Keyham, Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police said in the early hours of Friday. Two females and two males died at the scene in the Keyham area of the city, the force said, along with another male who is believed to be the offender.

Published August 13,2021
Six people were killed in a "serious firearms incident" in southwestern UK late Thursday, according to security sources.

The victims, including two women, two men and the suspected assailant, died at the scene in the Keyham area of Plymouth city, according to the Devon and Cornwall Police.

Another woman received treatment at the scene for gunshot wounds but died later at a hospital.

The assailant was shot dead by the police. The attack was reportedly not linked to terrorism.

"The incident in Plymouth is shocking, and my thoughts are with those affected," British Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Twitter.

Patel urged everyone to remain calm, follow police orders and allow emergency services to continue with their jobs.