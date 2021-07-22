Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of Somali families on Eid al-Adha

The Turkish Red Crescent Society distributed meat to needy people on Thursday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at God's command before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Sacrificed meat is distributed to the needy during the three-day holiday.

Aid from the group reached more than 80,000 families in Somalia.

At least 30 areas were distribution sites, including the capital, Mogadishu, and Hargeisa, the second-largest city and self-declared capital of the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Meat distribution was conducted in internally displaces person camps, orphanages, hospitals, and disability centers.

"We slaughtered 850 head of cattle in Mogadishu, 650 in Beletweyne, 650 in Kismayo, 4,550 goats in Galkacyo, 4,550 goats in Bosaso, and 650 head of cattle in Hergeisa," Orhan Kokcu, the head of the Red Crescent's Somalia delegation, told Anadolu Agency.

It is important to distribute the aid to families in need because it is the Eid al-Adha holiday and Turkish people wanted to share the happiness with their Somali brothers and sisters, he said.

He said humanitarians are happy that they were able to reach families in need and put smiles on their faces.

"In the face of the difficulties that Somalis experienced, this brotherhood and friendship will increasingly continue that restarted in 2011 and will continue in the following years," he said.