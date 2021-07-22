 Contact Us
Biden says "this is just the beginning" on Cuba sanctions

US President said the actions are being taken to hold the Cuban government "accountable for their actions," warning of further sanctions on "individuals responsible for of the Cuban people." "This is just the beginning. U.S. will continue to sanction individuals responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people," Biden said in a statement.

Published July 22,2021
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on Cuba target those responsible for a crackdown on protesters and that they are only the first step in the American response.

"This is just the beginning," Biden said in a statement. "The United States condemns mass detentions and sham trials in Cuba and will continue to sanction individuals responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people."

U.S. SANCTIONS CUBAN DEFENSE CHIEF AND BRIGADE FOR PROTEST CRACKDOWN


The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month.

The US sanctioned Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and Havana's Special Forces Brigade on Thursday for efforts to quell pro-democracy protests on the island nation.