Biden says "this is just the beginning" on Cuba sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on Cuba target those responsible for a crackdown on protesters and that they are only the first step in the American response.

"This is just the beginning," Biden said in a statement. "The United States condemns mass detentions and sham trials in Cuba and will continue to sanction individuals responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people."

U.S. SANCTIONS CUBAN DEFENSE CHIEF AND BRIGADE FOR PROTEST CRACKDOWN

