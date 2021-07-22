Turkey calls for worldwide struggle against xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia

Turkey urged a united fight against xenophobia, racism, Islamophobia on Thursday for the tenth anniversary of a deadly terror attack in Norway.

"We must resolutely fight & unite against all kind of hatred this terrorist has advocated," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement by underlining the xenophobic, racist and Islamophobic motives are behind the terrorism.





On July 22, 2011, Anders Breivik -- a radical conservative -- carried out a bomb attack in Oslo.

He then slaughtered students on Utoya Island located near Oslo.

In total, 77 people died, and more than 200 others were wounded.





The victims included Gizem Doğan, a 17-year-old woman of Turkish descent.



