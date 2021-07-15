Turkish citizens remember 5th anniversary of bloody July 15 coup attempt

Five years ago, on the night of, the FETO-linkedtried to topple Turkey's democratically elected government by using combat planes and tanks to attack government buildings.

The coup failed when pro-democracy security forces intervened and thousands responded to Erdoğan's television appeal to take to the streets in his support.

The attempted July 15 putsch officially left some 250 people dead, and more than 2,000 injured.

FETO-LINKED PUTSCHISTS ON THE STREETS

At around 11 pm on July 15 in 2016, then Turkish premier Binali Yıldırım denounced an attempt to overthrow the government after bridges over the Bosphorus Strait are partially blocked by FETO-linked troops in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city.

Just before midnight, a military group calling itself the "Council for Peace in the Homeland" declared martial law and a curfew as soldiers take to the streets of the capital Ankara as well as Istanbul.

The Gulenist coup plotters said, "the power in the country has been seized in its entirety."

Fighter jets screeched low overhead in Ankara followed by helicopters. In Istanbul, the main roads, especially those leading to the emblematic Taksim Square, were cut off by the security forces.

ERDOĞAN CALLS ON TURKISH CITIZENS TO TAKE STREETS

From Marmaris, western Turkey, where he was on holiday, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the population to oppose the "coup", speaking via a cellphone during a live broadcast on the private news channel CNN Turk.

He denounced an uprising by a minority within the army. "I certainly believe that coup plotters will not succeed," he said in his televised comments, and promising they would pay a "very heavy price".

JETS BATTLE TANKS

Fighting in Ankara and Istanbul reached a level not seen in decades, including the use of combat jets and tanks. FETO-linked coup plotters clash with pro-democracy troops and the tens of thousands of civilians who have come out in support of the government.

Planes flew over Ankara and fired at strategic targets including the parliament, around which tanks had been deployed, and police headquarters.

In Istanbul, FETO-linked soldiers opened fire on the crowd.

Tens of thousands of people with Turkish flags faced off against the FETO putschists and climbed on top of tanks.

Explosions and sporadic gunfire were heard in the early morning of July 16 in the centre of Ankara and in Istanbul.

A combat plane dropped a bomb near the presidential palace and F-16 fighter jets bombarded tanks belonging to the Gulenist coup plotters stationed around the building.

US-BASED FETO RINGLEADER GULEN BEHIND BLOODY JULY 15 COUP BID

Erdoğan flew back to Istanbul's Ataturk airport where a large crowd awaits. He declared that the coup plotters were guilty of "treason".

He pointed to the treacherous ties between the coup-plotters and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization.

Erdoğan said the hotel in which he had been staying in Marmaris was bombarded after his departure.

He praised the Turkish citizens for having come out onto the streets in their "millions", notably on Taksim Square in Istanbul.

Then prime minister Yıldırım ordered the army to shoot down planes and helicopters in FETO-linked coup-plotters hands.

GULENIST SOLDIERS SURRENDER

Numerous top military officials publicly distance themselves from the coup.

Dozens of FETO-linked soldiers begun to surrender to security forces on the Bosphorus bridge where the putschists had earlier fired at civilians.

At midday on July 16, the government declared that the attempted putsch has been defeated. "The situation is completely under control," Yıldırım said in a statement.

But Erdoğan urged pro-democracy citizens via a social media post to remain in the streets to prevent a possible "flare-up" of chaos.

In the evening, thousands of jubilant Turkish citizens, especially in Istanbul and Ankara, celebrate the failure of the July 15 coup attempt by honking car horns and waving Turkey's red flag.

Erdoğan called on NATO ally U.S. to extradite FETO ring leader Fetullah Gulen who was the mastermind of the bloody July 15 coup bid in 2016 that left more than 250 people martyred and thousands of others injured.

Immediately after the failed putsch, the authorities launch a vast dragnet across Turkey. Since then a great number of FETO members have been brought to justice.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

July 15, the day of the defeated coup, is now marked in Turkey as Democracy and National Unity Day, with commemorations set to be held across Turkey on Thursday.





