Azerbaijan hails Turkish heroism to defeat putschists on July 15, 2016

Azerbaijan's president on Thursday congratulated his Turkish counterpart and the nation on the 5th anniversary of the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016 by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Paying tribute to martyrs who gave their lives to prevent the nefarious objectives, Ilham Aliyev commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership in the defeat of the coup attempt in a letter, according to a statement by the Azerbaijan presidency.

"This betrayal against the Turkish state was prevented only thanks to your great self-sacrifice and the close unity of your brotherly people around you. This great victory, a celebration of national unity and solidarity, resolute leadership and strong resolve will forever remain in the memory of the Turkish people," Aliyev stated.

Praising Turkey's achievements in political, economic, military, and other areas in recent years, he noted that the country grew even stronger in the post-July 15 era.

Always standing by Turkey, Azerbaijan has unequivocally condemned treacherous coup attempt from the very first minutes, Aliyev said.

Referring to the excellent and brotherly bilateral relations, he reiterated that the two countries will continue to work together to strengthen and promote Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood in accordance with the "one nation, two states" slogan.

Aliyev later on Thursday also called Erdoğan to reiterate the letter's message directly.

During the phone call, the two leaders also discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, according to a separate statement issued by Azerbaijani Presidency.

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader FetullahGulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.