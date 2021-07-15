News World Nine dead and four missing following storms in Belgium

DPA WORLD Published July 16,2021

The death toll following days of torrential rain and flooding in eastern Belgium rose to nine on Thursday evening. Four other people have been reported missing, the Belgian news agency Belga reported.



Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden called for the EU's civil protection mechanism to be deployed, while France, Italy and Austria all offered emergency assistance.



The central railway station of the city of Liege, with a population of almost 200,000, was closed on Thursday the afternoon. The city also experienced cuts in the electricity, gas and water supplies, according to Belga.



Those living along the Meuse River were urged to leave their homes. Heavy rain and flooding kept emergency and security forces in the east of the country busy round the clock.



Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter: "We assure all those affected as well as the local authorities of our full support."



