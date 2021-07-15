South Africa plans to deploy 25,000 troops after days of violence

The South African Defence Ministry has prepared to mobilize an additional 25,000 soldiers to help quell the violent protests rocking parts of the country.



All available reservists will receive marching orders, the army said in a statement of its plans late Wednesday, which would mark one of the largest military operations in 27 years of South African democracy.



Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informed parliament of the operation earlier in the day, South African broadcaster eNCA reported, but it has yet to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Some 5,000 soldiers have already been deployed to help police keep the peace in hard-hit areas.



Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the discovery of tens of thousands of rounds of live ammunition in a suburb of Durban.



"Some people are preparing for the war out there," Cele said Wednesday night.



"There are people that are arming themselves - whatever they are preparing for," he told reporters, calling it "a dangerous situation."



The port city of Durban and the surrounding province of KwaZulu-Natal have been particularly affected by the mob violence, prompting civilian vigilante groups to take the law into their own hands to protect their homes and businesses.



Chaos erupted across swathes of South Africa following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma a week ago. Protests devolved into unchecked looting, arson and violence. At least 72 people have died, according to officials.



Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison, which he began serving late Wednesday. He faces a commission of inquiry into various corruption charges during his time in office, from 2009 to 2018, but had failed to comply with a court summons.



