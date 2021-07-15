News World Some 1,300 missing in German town after massive flooding

Some 1,300 people are missing in the German town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler following torrential rains and flooding, the regional administration said Thursday evening.



A spokeswoman for the town in Rhineland Palatinate state said the mobile phone network was down and many people were therefore unreachable due to a lack of phone service.



"We hope it will be clarified," she said of the high number.



The district also confirmed more fatalities, but the spokeswoman did not give exact numbers.



More than 1,000 emergency forces including the fire brigade, police and armed forces were still in action, she said.



All schools in the district will be closed on Friday, and around 3,500 are in emergency accommodation.

