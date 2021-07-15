Qatar’s emir congratulates Turkish president on anniversary of defeated coup

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Thursday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the "Day of Democracy and National Unity".

"The Emir of Qatar sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Turkey, Erdogan, on the occasion of the National Day of Democracy and National Unity," the state news agency QNA said.

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists in 2016 and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.





