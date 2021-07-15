Medical aid from Turkey arrives in Tunisia amid pandemic

A consignment of medical aid from Turkey to fight the coronavirus arrived in Tunisia, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"In order to support Tunisia's fight against COVID-19, medical aid including fifty thousand vaccines was delivered to the country via a Turkish Air Force cargo plane and delivered to the authorities," the ministry said on Twitter.

Tunisia's Health Ministry announced Wednesday that as of July 13, a total of 8,213 new coronavirus cases had been recorded across the country, taking the country's total number of confirmed infections to 518,609.

The ministry said 25,213 new screening tests were carried out as of July 13, bringing the number of laboratory tests and analysis carried out since the virus first appeared in the country to 2,005,661.

Some 194 new virus-linked deaths were recorded as of July 13, taking the country's death toll to 16,845, while the number of recoveries as of the same date was 6,806, bringing the total to 413,155.

The ministry's bulletin specified that 4,667 people with COVID-19 are currently being treated in hospitals, of which 655 are in intensive care units, while 158 patients are on respiratory assistance.