A non-governmental organization founded by Turkish alumni educated in Pakistan said it has drilled 64 water wells in Muzaffargarh, a city in Punjab, Pakistan's most-populous province.

Talha Uğurlu, the coordinator of Pakistan Alumni and Members Association (PAMDER), said the local residents could now have access to clean water. The NGO plans to continue its activities there, he added.

Muzaffargarh is known for its arid climate with very hot summers and mild winter.