US WELCOMES TURKEYS CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN

The US welcomed on Monday Turkey's assistance in the ongoing effort to withdraw all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan ahead of a rapidly-approaching deadline.

"We certainly welcome Turkey's constructive role when it comes to the withdrawal, and the broader safety and security situation in Afghanistan," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He further welcomed Ankara's "support for the diplomatic process" in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden set in April a Sept. 11 deadline for all American forces to be withdrawn from Afghanistan in what is set to be the end of the US's 20-year war. Talks between the US and Turkey over security at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport following the US pullout remain ongoing.

Biden last week formally expedited the timeline for the withdrawal, saying the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude Aug. 31.

The president said it is "highly unlikely" a unified government will control Afghanistan after the US exit as he pushed for a negotiated deal between the internationally-recognized government and the Taliban.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that the process to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by September is more than 90% complete.