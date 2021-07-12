Turkish president speaks over phone with Israeli counterpart, Yitzak Hertzog discusses high potential for cooperation in field of energy, tourism, technology. Erdoğan congratulates Israel's Hertzog on appointment as president, say Turkey-Israel relations important for security, stability of Middle East.

International community expects permanent, comprehensive 2-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict within framework of UN resolutions, Erdoğan says in call with Hertzog.

Positive steps to be taken for settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict which will also contribute to positive course of Turkey-Israel relations, Turkish president says.