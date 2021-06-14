Iran expects no change after new government in Israel

Iran does not expect any political changes in its relationship with Israel, after the inauguration of a new government in the Jewish state."The policies of the Zionist regime will not change - no matter who comes," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, on Monday.Tehran initially did not comment on Naftali Bennett, Israel's new premier.Bennett on Sunday said he was opposed to a return to the nuclear deal with Iran - a deal repeatedly criticized by his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu - adding that under his regime Iran would also not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.At the beginning of June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Netanyahu's departure would be a "journey to the trash."Iran and Israel have been enemies for more than 40 years.