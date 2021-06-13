Netanyahu vows to topple any Bennett government, return to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to work to bring down a new coalition government if it wins the Knesset's approval.

"If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country in our way," Netanyahu said during the Knesset's special session to vote for Naftali Bennett's coalition government.

Netanyahu predicted that the upcoming government will be weak on external issues including Iran's nuclear ambitions and possible US pressure to make concessions to Palestinians.

The presumptive new government in Israel is seen as a big change, as it would end 12 years in power for Netanyahu.

Netanyahu slammed far-right Yamina party leader Bennett for breaking a promise he made not to join a government with Israeli centrist and leftist parties.

Netanyahu said he scored important achievements for Israel, including the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem and normalization deals with several Arab countries.

Under a coalition agreement between eight Israeli parties, Yamina's Bennett would lead the Israeli government for two years followed by centrist Yesh Atid's leader Yair Lapid for two more years.

If he loses power, Netanyahu is expected to face trial for corruption and breach of trust.