Palestinians see new Israeli govt as the same or worse than Netanyahu

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Sunday that it is not expecting any positive changes from Israel's post-Netanyahu government.

"We aren't counting on any change in the occupation governments, since they are united on the policy of killing and confiscating Palestinian rights," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri wrote on Twitter.

Abu Zuhri attributed the failure to form a government by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "the successive repercussions of the victory of the resistance" in 11 days of fighting between Hamas and Israel this May.

Under the new coalition agreement between eight Israeli parties, Prime Minister Neftali Bennett is to lead the Israeli government for two years followed by centrist Yair Lapid for two more years.

The new government means the end of Netanyahu's 12-year reign.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative movement, warned that Bennett's government will push for illegal settlements and racial discrimination and will be more extreme than the previous government.

"This new government is no different from the Netanyahu government, as it is a government of occupation, colonial settlement, and racial discrimination like the previous government and even worse," Barghouti told Anadolu Agency, stressing that Bennett is "more extremist than Netanyahu."

As evidence, he cited Bennett's statements on Sunday about expanding settlements to area C of the West Bank.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C-with area C under administrative and security control of Israel until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Barghouti called on Palestinians and the world to confront the "racist government" through popular resistance, boycotts, and sanctions.