Turkey hits YPG/PKK terror targets in Tal Rifat, Syria

In the wake of a deadly terror attack on a hospital, Turkey on Sunday hit YPG/PKK terror targets in Syria's Tal Rifat region and neutralized many terrorists, according to security sources.

Saturday's hospital attack originated from terrorists in Tal Rifat.

Using Firtina (Storm) Howitzers, Turkish forces destroyed three so-called headquarters buildings, a shelter, and a position used by terrorists, and neutralized many terrorists, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

14 DEAD, 32 INJURED

Saturday's YPG/PKK attack on a hospital in opposition-held northwestern Syria killed at least 14 civilian patients and injured more than 32, said officials in southern Turkey.

In a statement, the Governor's Office in Hatay, just across the border, said that grad missile and artillery shells fired by the YPG/PKK from the Assad regime-controlled Tal Rifat region hit the emergency department of the private Shifa Hospital in the center of the Afrin district.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey's anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still targets the region to disturb the peace establish by Turkish forces.

The terror group often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab by attacking from adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).