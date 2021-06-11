Prior to NATO summit, high-level delegation from Turkey will visit Libya upon instruction of Turkish President Erdoğan

Prior to the NATO summit, a high-level delegation from Turkey will visit Libya upon the instruction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to an official statement on Friday.

The delegation led by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu, includes National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, spy chief Hakan Fidan, communications director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın, the country's Directorate of Communication said.

During the one-day visit, the Turkish delegation will hold talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and other top officials. The delegation is also expected to meet with the chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, Mohammed al-Manfi.

A top-level meeting of NATO member states will be held on Monday in Brussels.