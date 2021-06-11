Armenian troops open fire on Azerbaijani positions for 2nd time in a day

Armenian troops targeted Azerbaijani positions twice on Friday, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that the Armenian armed forces opened fire on "the positions of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in the direction of Ashagi Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region," some 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the Armenian border.

It said the firing lasted for half an hour starting from 5 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

The Azerbaijani Army did not suffer any casualties, it added.

Armenian forces had also targeted the positions around midday on Friday.

The Armenian attacks come in the wake of last year's 44-day conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which the Azerbaijani Army freed a great deal of the region from decades of illegal Armenian occupation.