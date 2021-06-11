Meeting with Macron at NATO summit has opportunity to discuss all aspects of relations: Erdoğan

Turkey and France will have an opportunity to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, the Turkish president said on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters that during the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO summit, they "will have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkey-France relations."

"Turkey is a powerful country placed among the top five of NATO countries," Erdoğan added.

Referring to his upcoming visit to Azerbaijan following the NATO summit, he said he will visit Azerbaijan to sign a comprehensive deal in Shusha, the country's cultural capital.

According to NATO, the summit is being held to respond to the challenges "of today and tomorrow," including terrorism, cyberattacks, and disruptive technologies, as well as the security implications of climate change.

The NATO 2030 initiative will be at the heart of the summit's agenda.









