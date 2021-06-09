US sanctions 4 Nicaraguan officials after arrests of opponents

The US on Wednesday designated four Nicaraguan officials, including President Daniel Ortega's daughter, for undermining democracy and human rights abuses, according to the Treasury Department.

They include Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, the coordinator of the Creative Economy Commission and daughter of Ortega, head of the central bank Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez, Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera, a deputy in the National Assembly and Army Brig. Gen. Julio Modesto Rodriguez Balladares who is Executive Director of the Military Social Welfare Institute.

Ortega has imprisoned two presidential candidates in the last 24 hours, alongside opposition leaders, who have campaigned against his regime.

Juan Sebastian Chamorro, an opposition candidate in the Nov. 7 presidential elections, was detained and apprehended for "treason" on Tuesday. The businessman presides over the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic Development and leads the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy, a civilian-based front opposing the ruling party.

Presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga was arrested on similar charges outside prosecution offices.

Jose Adan Aguerri and Violeta Granera were also arrested under similar circumstances, also on Tuesday. Authorities said the opposition leaders were arrested for undermining and threaten Nicaraguan sovereignty and independence.

"President Ortega's actions are harming Nicaraguans and driving the country deeper into tyranny," said Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki.

"It's clear the Ortega regime intends to continue its suppression of the Nicaraguan people. The United States will continue to expose those officials who continue to ignore the will of its citizens," Gacki said in a statement.

As a result of the designations, all property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals that are in the US or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked.