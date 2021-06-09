Israeli forces uproot dozens of olive trees in occupied West Bank

Palestinian woman throws her arms up in the air in despair next to one of her olive trees uprooted by Israeli forces in West Bank [EPA]

Israeli forces on Wednesday destroyed some 150 olive trees in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian farmer.

"An Israeli force and bulldozers stormed our land and chopped down olive trees planted 10 years ago," Mohammad al-Deik from Kafr al-Dik village, west of Salfit city in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the Israeli army claimed that the trees were planted on a nature reserve.

"They prevent us from planting our own land, while bulldozers uproot the trees and construct settlements instead of them," al-Deik said.

According to Israeli and Palestinian figures, around 650,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in 164 settlements and 116 settlement-outposts.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.





