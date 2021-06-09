 Contact Us
News World Israeli forces uproot dozens of olive trees in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces uproot dozens of olive trees in occupied West Bank

"An Israeli force and bulldozers stormed our land and chopped down planted 10 years ago," -- a Palestinian farmer from Kafr al-Dik village located in the western region of Salfit city in the northern -- told Turkey's state-run news agency on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 09,2021
Subscribe
ISRAELI FORCES UPROOT DOZENS OF OLIVE TREES IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK
Palestinian woman throws her arms up in the air in despair next to one of her olive trees uprooted by Israeli forces in West Bank [EPA]

Israeli forces on Wednesday destroyed some 150 olive trees in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian farmer.

"An Israeli force and bulldozers stormed our land and chopped down olive trees planted 10 years ago," Mohammad al-Deik from Kafr al-Dik village, west of Salfit city in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the Israeli army claimed that the trees were planted on a nature reserve.

"They prevent us from planting our own land, while bulldozers uproot the trees and construct settlements instead of them," al-Deik said.

According to Israeli and Palestinian figures, around 650,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in 164 settlements and 116 settlement-outposts.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.