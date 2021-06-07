Democratic Republic of Congo urges return of people who fled volcano

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday called for a "gradual return" of people who fled the country following a volcanic eruption last month that claimed dozens of lives.

"The situation has changed ... People can begin to return to their homes gradually," Prime Minister Sama Lukonde told a press briefing in Goma, in the eastern part of the country, the area many people fled.

Mt. Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on May 22 and spewed out a river of lava that eventually flowed east toward neighboring Rwanda, killing more than 30 people and causing enormous damage along the way.

With a message of support and comfort to the population of the North Kivu province, Lukonde said he is in the province's capital Goma not only to continue assessment but above all to provide solutions to various problems.

"I remain convinced that our compatriots in North Kivu will quickly resume the usual pace of life," he said.

At least 102 children have not yet reunited with their families since the May 22 eruption, according to government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya.

In a tweet, Muyaya said everything is in place for their proper care and Lukonde has pledged government support for these children to be reunited with their families.

Last week, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said a multi-hazard emergency looms large following the recent volcanic eruption in the country.