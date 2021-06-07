Turkish forces defuse bombs in northern Syria

The ministry in a statement said Underwater Defense (SAS) teams, a special unit of the Turkish Navy, detected a suspicious vehicle in Tal Hamud of the Operation Peace Spring region, northern Syria.

A footage of the operation was also shared by the ministry on its social media account.

Turkish SAS teams are known to be specialized in clearing mines or unexploded torpedoes, and disabling improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Operation Footage: https://twitter.com/tcsavunma/status/1401922689179205637