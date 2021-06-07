Israeli army demolishes dozens of Palestinian homes

Israeli forces on Monday demolished dozens of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

The army destroyed a Palestinian settlement in the al-Muarrajat region, east of Ramallah.

"They destroyed us, we were left with nothing but the clothes on our backs," Avde al-Kabne, one of the Palestinians whose house was destroyed, told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Kabne said that recent assaults have left some 25 Palestinians, mostly children, homeless.

Israeli forces have destroyed everything we built and confiscated our property, he added.

International law regards East Jerusalem along with the entire West Bank as "occupied territories."