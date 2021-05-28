 Contact Us
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for Oct 1 unauthorised assembly

Jailed media tycoon was among eight democracy activists handed new prison sentences on Friday for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of modern China.

Published May 28,2021
Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was sentenced to a further 14 months in prison on Friday for organising an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019, during one of the city's pro-democracy rallies that year.

Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the sentence in the District Court.

This month, Lai - who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019 - and nine other activists pleaded guilty to organising an unauthorised assembly.