Indian coronavirus variant detected in Georgia

The Indian variant of the coronavirus was detected in Georgia, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said Thursday.

The variant was found in five people who came from abroad, according to a statement.

Three have left the country, while two were put in isolation.

A total of 340,838 cases have been reported in Georgia, with 323,409 recoveries. Registered deaths stand at 4,699.

In the last 24 hours, 508 have been diagnosed with the virus.

The country continues to have a curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. [1900GMT - 0100GMT].

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 3.5 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 168.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.