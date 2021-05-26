Azerbaijan says Armenian army violated cease-fire

Armenian forces "periodically" violated the cease-fire by opening fire at the Azerbaijani army's positions, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Starting from 24 to 26 May, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the Kalbajar and Gadabay regions were periodically subjected to fire from the enemy positions in the Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia by the use of small arms," a statement by the ministry said.

It also said the Armenian side "shot in the air" in the direction of Azerbaijani military posts located around the city of Shusha -- the country's cultural capital -- which was liberated last year from Armenia's illegal occupation for nearly three decades.

"No retaliatory fire was opened. There are no losses," the statement added.

The liberation of Shusha -- known as the pearl of Karabakh -- on Nov. 8, 2020 led to the recognition of defeat by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the cessation of hostilities between Baku and Yerevan.

KARABAKH CONFLICT

In 1991, the Armenian military illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27 last year, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During a six-week conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages, while at least 2,800 of its soldiers were killed.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

On Jan. 11, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed a pact to develop economic ties and infrastructure to benefit the entire region. It included the establishment of a trilateral working group on Karabakh.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.

Prior to this victory, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal occupation for nearly three decades.