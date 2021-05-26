Turkey aims to have entirely AI-controlled unmanned warplane: Erdoğan

aims to be among 1st countries to have an entirely AI-controlledplanned to fly in Turkish skies in 2023Presidentsaid in the televised comments on Wednesday as speaking torulingduring a weekly parliamentary meeting atin the capital AnkaraThe success of(UAV) in the field has produced results that "require war strategies to be rewritten," the president said.The president added that currently a total of 180(UCAVs) are operated in four countries, including Turkey.Previously, Turkish drone magnate Baykar's Chief Technology Officersaid the maiden flight of the prototype of the country's domestically-madeis scheduled for 2023.Bayraktar's announcement came following Turkey's officialfrom the F-35 fighter jet program.Thesaid that while the country being expelled from the stealthy fighter jet program may seem like a disadvantage, in the long run, it will yield positive outcomes for the domestic defense industry.Turkey has been driven to domestically develop UAVs and other defense systems because of sanctions and unofficial embargoes in the past.The country now not only uses its combat drones in the field, but it is also well on its way to becoming a major exporter of the systems, with Baykar'ss taking the lead.Instead of producing anin 15 to 20 years, Bayraktar said, they are concentrating on areas the world is already heading toward – lower-cost, artificial intelligence-equipped unmanned warplanes.This can make Turkey one of the leading countries in the field as it has succeeded with its "game-changing"and, he said.Another major Turkish combat drone manufacturer,(TAI), which produces the Anka medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UCAVs, also rolled up its sleeves.TAI is working on new unmanned aircraft technology alongside the(MMU), in which(AI) serves as a co-pilot, the company's general managersaid in previous statements.The TAI top official explained that there is only one pilot in theand the AI acts as the co-pilot, underlining that the MMU is a "more intelligent aircraft" with this feature.