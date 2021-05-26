Turkey aims to have entirely AI-controlled unmanned warplane: Erdoğan

"Turkey
aims to be among 1st countries to have an entirely AI-controlled unmanned warplane, which was
planned to fly in Turkish skies in 2023,"
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
said in the televised comments on Wednesday as speaking to the
ruling AK Party lawmakers
during a weekly parliamentary meeting at Grand National Assembly
in the capital Ankara.
The success of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAV) in the field has produced results that "require war strategies to be rewritten," the president said.
The president added that currently a total of 180 Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles
(UCAVs) are operated in four countries, including Turkey.
Previously, Turkish drone magnate Baykar's Chief Technology Officer Selçuk Bayraktar
said the maiden flight of the prototype of the country's domestically-made unmanned fighter jet
is scheduled for 2023.
Bayraktar's announcement came following Turkey's official expulsion
from the F-35 fighter jet program.
The Baykar CTO
said that while the country being expelled from the stealthy fighter jet program may seem like a disadvantage, in the long run, it will yield positive outcomes for the domestic defense industry.
Turkey has been driven to domestically develop UAVs and other defense systems because of sanctions and unofficial embargoes in the past.
The country now not only uses its combat drones in the field, but it is also well on its way to becoming a major exporter of the systems, with Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 UCAV
s taking the lead.
Instead of producing an F35-like aircraft
in 15 to 20 years, Bayraktar said, they are concentrating on areas the world is already heading toward – lower-cost, artificial intelligence-equipped unmanned warplanes.
This can make Turkey one of the leading countries in the field as it has succeeded with its "game-changing" UAVs
and UCAVs
, he said.
Another major Turkish combat drone manufacturer, Turkish Aerospace Industries
(TAI), which produces the Anka medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UCAVs, also rolled up its sleeves.
TAI is working on new unmanned aircraft technology alongside the TF-X National Combat Aircraft
(MMU), in which artificial intelligence
(AI) serves as a co-pilot, the company's general manager Temel Kotil
said in previous statements.
The TAI top official explained that there is only one pilot in the fifth-generation aircraft
and the AI acts as the co-pilot, underlining that the MMU is a "more intelligent aircraft" with this feature.