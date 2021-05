Syrian dictator Assad says Western opinions on Syrian election have 'zero' value

Bashar al-Assad talks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in Douma [AFP]

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad told reporters on Wednesday that his bloody-minded regime did not give any weight to Western opinions about the validity of the presidential election taking place.

"The value of these opinions is zero," he told reporters after casting his vote in Douma, near to the capital Damascus and the site of a chemical attack that Assad's Western foes accused pro-regime forces of perpetrating.

Assad is all but certain to win the election. Polls close on Wednesday evening.