Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition in Britain after shooting

A leader of the Black Lives Matter in Britain is in critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in the early hours of Sunday, according to her Taking The Initiative Party.

The attack on Sasha Johnson, 27, happened "following numerous death threats as a result of her activism," the party said on Instagram.

However, London police stressed early Monday morning that there was nothing to suggest that the woman was the subject of a targeted attack or had received any credible threats before the incident.

The mother of two had helped organize protests against systemic racism in Britain in summer 2020.

Police said that there had been a party going on near where the shooting had taken place in south London. They called on eyewitnesses to come forward with any information about the incident early Sunday.









