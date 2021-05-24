More than 28M vaccine shots administered in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 28.06 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

As of Monday, more than 16.05 million people have received their first doses, while over 12 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed 7,523 new coronavirus cases, including 702 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.19 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,446 with 178 new fatalities over the past day.

As many as 10,003 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 5.03 million.

Over 52.5 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,745.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day lockdown that significantly brought the infections down.

Until June 1, the country is enforcing weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends are under a full lockdown.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.4 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 167.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.